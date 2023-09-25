CPT Angelo, with the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade, discusses the Oshkosh MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) with Cochise County students interested in pursuing a career with the Army during the static display event at Fort Huachuca.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 20:52
|Photo ID:
|8050650
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-JB215-8696
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "A Day in the Life" hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jilian Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
"A Day in the Life" hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT