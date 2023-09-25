U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes

Spc. Benjamin Heymach, a native of Bath, Pennsylvania representing the Army Materiel Command, tosses a M67 training hand grenade during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. Each squad completes a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army during the BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: BATH, PA, US