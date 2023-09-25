Spc. Benjamin Heymach, a native of Bath, Pennsylvania representing the Army Materiel Command, tosses a M67 training hand grenade during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. Each squad completes a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army during the BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 19:25
|Photo ID:
|8050615
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-XG542-1066
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BATH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT