    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Molly Morrow 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. James Varley, a native of Woodstock, Georgia representing the U.S. National Guard, prepares to conduct a functions check on the AT-4 rocket launcher during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. The Soldiers competing for the Best Squad are composed of teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:25
    Photo ID: 8050613
    VIRIN: 230929-A-XG542-1022
    Resolution: 6302x4201
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: WOODSTOCK, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

