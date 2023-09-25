U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes

Staff Sgt. James Varley, a native of Woodstock, Georgia representing the U.S. National Guard, prepares to conduct a functions check on the AT-4 rocket launcher during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. The Soldiers competing for the Best Squad are composed of teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

