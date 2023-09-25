Junior ROTC cadets and instructors pose for a group photo with service members after the Luke Air Force Base JROTC Career Expo Sept. 29, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Over 135 JROTC cadets from nine schools across Phoenix’s West Valley attended the expo, an event aimed to provide them with insight into Luke’s training mission along with an understanding of daily life in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:27 Photo ID: 8050610 VIRIN: 230929-F-KJ279-5399 Resolution: 5134x3423 Size: 1.72 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Host West Valley JROTC Cadets for Career Expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.