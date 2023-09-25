Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Host West Valley JROTC Cadets for Career Expo [Image 4 of 5]

    Luke Host West Valley JROTC Cadets for Career Expo

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxies down the flightline during the Luke Air Force Base Junior ROTC Career Expo Sept. 29, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Over 135 JROTC cadets from nine schools across Phoenix’s West Valley attended the expo, an event aimed to provide them with insight into Luke’s training mission along with an understanding of daily life in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 8050603
    VIRIN: 230929-F-KJ279-4692
    Resolution: 5262x2996
    Size: 646.83 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Luke Host West Valley JROTC Cadets for Career Expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Host West Valley JROTC Cadets for Career Expo

    Luke Air Force base
    JROTC
    Career
    military
    Expo
    AETC

