Luke Host West Valley JROTC Cadets for Career Expo

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, handles military working dog Bboa as she engages Staff Sgt. Dakota Farrow, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, during a demonstration at the Luke Air Force Base Junior ROTC Career Expo Sept. 29, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Throughout the three-hour expo the cadets were able to see demonstrations by Luke’s military working dog handlers, explosive ordnance disposal, and the Fighter Country Spark innovation team. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

