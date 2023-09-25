Spc. George Mascharka, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, performs a function check on a machine gun during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. The Soldiers competing for the Best Squad are composed of teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow Mcdonald)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 17:51
|Photo ID:
|8050479
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-LY614-3823
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ERIE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
