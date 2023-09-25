Spc. George Mascharka, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, performs a function check on a machine gun during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. The Soldiers competing for the Best Squad are composed of teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow Mcdonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 17:51 Photo ID: 8050479 VIRIN: 230929-A-LY614-3823 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.96 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: ERIE, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.