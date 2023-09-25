U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes

Staff Sgt. Austin Simms, a native of Miami, Florida representing U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, prepares to throw a training grenade during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow Mcdonald)

