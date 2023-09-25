U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes

Sgt. 1st Class Cutler Holland, a native of Westborough, Massachusetts representing U.S. Army Reserve, sets a training claymore mine during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. Readiness is a priority for the Army. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile, adaptive Army of the future and the required tasks throughout this competition challenges the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow Mcdonald)

