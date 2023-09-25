U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes

Sgt. Connor Housman, a native of Burlington, Iowa representing U.S. Army Reserve, reads the steps to employ and recover a claymore during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. This is the second year the Army held this competition with revisions to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The Army’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow Mcdonald)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
by SGT Tadow McDonald