    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sgt. Connor Housman, a native of Burlington, Iowa representing U.S. Army Reserve, reads the steps to employ and recover a claymore during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. This is the second year the Army held this competition with revisions to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The Army’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow Mcdonald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 17:51
    Photo ID: 8050473
    VIRIN: 230929-A-LY614-3710
    Resolution: 6144x3871
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: BURLINGTON, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

