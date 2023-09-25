Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing U.S. Army Reserves, disassembles a pistol during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Solder, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow Mcdonald)

    ArmyBestSquad
    Army Best Squad
    Best Squad 2023
    BSC2023

