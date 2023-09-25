U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes

Soldiers representing U.S. Army Reserves, disassembles a pistol during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Solder, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow Mcdonald)

