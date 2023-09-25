Spc. George Mascharka, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, does a function check on an automatic grenade launcher during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow Mcdonald)
|09.29.2023
|09.29.2023 17:51
|8050469
|230929-A-LY614-3822
|6720x4480
|3.67 MB
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|ERIE, PA, US
|1
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
