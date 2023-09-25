Staff Sgt. Andre Ewing a native of Belton, Texas (left) and Spc. Chancellor McGuire a native of Georgetown, Texas both representing the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, complete a functions check on an automatic grenade launcher during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad; cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit, which includes physical, mental, social, and spiritual. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow Mcdonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 17:51 Photo ID: 8050468 VIRIN: 230929-A-LY614-4519 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.92 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.