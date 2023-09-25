Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Andre Ewing a native of Belton, Texas (left) and Spc. Chancellor McGuire a native of Georgetown, Texas both representing the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, complete a functions check on an automatic grenade launcher during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad; cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit, which includes physical, mental, social, and spiritual. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tadow Mcdonald)

