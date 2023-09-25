Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts chief pinning ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts chief pinning ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sonny Escalante 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    230929-N-ED228-1083 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Shunchao Chen, from Brooklyn, N.Y., is pinned by his family during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts chief pinning ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SA Sonny Escalante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

