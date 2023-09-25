Abraham Lincoln hosts chief pinning ceremony

230929-N-ED228-1115 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Luis Garcia, from Manchester, N.J., is pinned by his family during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)

