Abraham Lincoln hosts chief pinning ceremony

230929-N-ED228-1162 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Air Traffic Control Alejandro Rodriquez, from Austin, Texas, is covered during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sonny Escalante)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8050462
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-ED228-1162
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
