Abraham Lincoln hosts chief pinning ceremony

230929-N-ED228-1199 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief petty officers stand at attention during chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Sonny Escalante)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US