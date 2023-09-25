Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot [Image 3 of 4]

    Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Miriam Thurber 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    A student at Mt. Edgecumbe High School virtually flies a simulated F-16 in Sitka, Alaska on Sept. 6, 2023. Teams from Air Force Recruiting Service's Det. 1 visited 48 schools and community centers throughout Alaska to help students apply for AIM HIGH Flight Academy scholarships and answer questions about what life is like as a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8050186
    VIRIN: 230906-F-PY937-1003
    Resolution: 4549x3027
    Size: 1000.52 KB
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot [Image 4 of 4], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot
    Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot
    Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot
    Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Alaska
    aviation
    Det 1
    AIM HIGH Flight Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT