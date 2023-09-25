Mountains rise over Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka, Alaska on Sept. 6, 2023. Teams from Air Force Recruiting Service's Det. 1 visited 48 schools and community centers throughout Alaska to help students apply for AIM HIGH Flight Academy scholarships and answer questions about what life is like as a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)
Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 15:58
Photo ID:
|8050185
VIRIN:
|230906-F-PY937-1004
Location:
|SITKA, AK, US
This work, Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot [Image 4 of 4], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot
