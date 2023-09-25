Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot [Image 2 of 4]

    Alaskan Native Goes Home, Tears Down Barriers to Becoming a Pilot

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Miriam Thurber 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Mountains rise over Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka, Alaska on Sept. 6, 2023. Teams from Air Force Recruiting Service's Det. 1 visited 48 schools and community centers throughout Alaska to help students apply for AIM HIGH Flight Academy scholarships and answer questions about what life is like as a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8050185
    VIRIN: 230906-F-PY937-1004
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 
    TAGS

    Airmen
    Alaska
    aviation
    Det 1
    AIM HIGH Flight Academy

