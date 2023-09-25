U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival

Banjo player Musician 1st Class Haley Stiltner, from Windsor, Va., takes a photo with an audience member following the U.S. Navy Band Country Current’s performance at the 2023 International Bluegrass Music Association World of Bluegrass Festival. The annual festival gathers hundreds of thousands of spectators to hear the biggest stars in the bluegrass music industry across five stages throughout a five-day street festival, performance and convention exhibition to connect, educate and empower bluegrass professionals and enthusiasts. Country Current was founded 50 years ago to connect a broader demographic of the American public with their Navy, instill pride in service, and promote recruitment and retention efforts across the Navy.

