USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Calibration Tests

230927-N-EU502-1076 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jared Velarde, from Long Beach, California, cleans a pressure gauge tester in the calibration laboratory aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

