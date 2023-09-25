USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Calibration Tests

230927-N-EU502-1023 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Fireman Juan Osorio, from Tuba City, Arizona, calibrates a temperature switch in the calibration laboratory aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 14:40
|Photo ID:
|8049889
|VIRIN:
|230927-N-EU502-1023
|Resolution:
|4514x3009
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
