230927-N-ML799-1007 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Lian Escobar San Gil, from Fontanar, Cuba, inspects lagging aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8049864
|VIRIN:
|230927-N-ML799-1007
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT