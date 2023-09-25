USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance

230927-N-ML799-1041 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Seaman Edgar Rosales, from San Marcos, Texas, uses a needle gun on the deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

