Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230927-N-ML799-1041 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Seaman Edgar Rosales, from San Marcos, Texas, uses a needle gun on the deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 14:36
    Photo ID: 8049863
    VIRIN: 230927-N-ML799-1041
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance
    USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance
    USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance
    USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT