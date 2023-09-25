230927-N-ML799-1017 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Lian Escobar San Gil, from Fontanar, Cuba, prepares to repair a section of lagging aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|8049861
|VIRIN:
|230927-N-ML799-1017
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
