JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2023) – Chief Master-at-Arms Christopher Turrietta, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Southeast, salutes sideboys while being piped aboard as a chief petty officer for the first time during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville Sept. 29, 2023. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, strong leadership ability, and most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 14:39 Photo ID: 8049852 VIRIN: 230929-N-AW702-1003 Resolution: 5752x3838 Size: 2.46 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Region Southeast Advances Three to CPO [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.