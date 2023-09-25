Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Southeast Advances Three to CPO [Image 2 of 3]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2023) – Chief Master-at-Arms Christopher Turrietta, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Southeast, salutes sideboys while being piped aboard as a chief petty officer for the first time during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville Sept. 29, 2023. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, strong leadership ability, and most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 14:39
    Photo ID: 8049852
    VIRIN: 230929-N-AW702-1003
    Resolution: 5752x3838
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    This work, Navy Region Southeast Advances Three to CPO [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPO
    Chief
    pinning
    Navy Region Southeast
    US Navy

