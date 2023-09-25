Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Flight Deck Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230927-N-IL330-2096 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Airman Nouwagnon Kwasi, from New York, performs maintenance on a fire hose nozzle on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 14:29
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

