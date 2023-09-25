230927-N-IL330-2096 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Airman Nouwagnon Kwasi, from New York, performs maintenance on a fire hose nozzle on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8049817
|VIRIN:
|230927-N-IL330-2096
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT