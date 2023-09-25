Rally in the Pacific 2023 members make their way to the field area for confined spaces training at the Bradshaw Army Airfield Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Sept. 15. RITP23 members had the opportunity to work alongside the fire team and practice maneuvering in tight, dark spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:12 Photo ID: 8049671 VIRIN: 230915-F-KE594-1048 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: BRADSHAW ARMY AIRFIELD POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rally in the Pacific 2023: Fire Team [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.