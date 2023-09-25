Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rally in the Pacific 2023: Fire Team [Image 5 of 8]

    Rally in the Pacific 2023: Fire Team

    BRADSHAW ARMY AIRFIELD POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Rally in the Pacific 2023 members make their way to the field area for confined spaces training at the Bradshaw Army Airfield Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Sept. 15. RITP23 members had the opportunity to work alongside the fire team and practice maneuvering in tight, dark spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    This work, Rally in the Pacific 2023: Fire Team [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ReadyNow
    Fire Protection
    #ritp23
    Pohakuloa Training Area
    Rally in the Pacific 2023
    Bradshaw Army Airfield

