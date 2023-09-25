Rally in the Pacific 2023: Fire Team

Dennis Nardo, Pohakuloa Fire Department fire officer, briefs Rally in the Pacific 2023 members leading up to a confined spaces training at the Bradshaw Army Airfield Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Sept. 15. RITP23 members had the opportunity to work alongside the U.S. Army Hawaii Fire Rescue Team in joint training and practice maneuvering in tight, dark spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

