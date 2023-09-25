Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A blessing in disguise: 25 years after BRAC decision, Fort Indiantown Gap thriving [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    A yard sign that was made in 1995 during a campaign by members of the local community and Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation to try to convince the Base Realignment and Closure Commission not to close the installation. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Capt. Michael Sprowles)

    BRAC
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    FTIG
    Base Realignment and Closure

