A pin that was made in 1995 during a campaign by members of the local community and Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation to try to convince the Base Realignment and Closure Commission not to close the installation. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Capt. Michael Sprowles)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 11:44
|Photo ID:
|8049512
|VIRIN:
|230929-Z-A3544-1002
|Resolution:
|2515x1747
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A blessing in disguise: 25 years after BRAC decision, Fort Indiantown Gap thriving [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A blessing in disguise: 25 years after BRAC decision, Fort Indiantown Gap thriving
