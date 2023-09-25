A pin that was made in 1995 during a campaign by members of the local community and Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation to try to convince the Base Realignment and Closure Commission not to close the installation. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Capt. Michael Sprowles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 8049512 VIRIN: 230929-Z-A3544-1002 Resolution: 2515x1747 Size: 1.07 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A blessing in disguise: 25 years after BRAC decision, Fort Indiantown Gap thriving [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.