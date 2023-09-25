Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Amanda Dick 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each year, around 200,000 women get breast cancer in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Amanda Dick)

