    Camp Branch hosts AMC LZSO course

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Instructor and students reference an aeronautical chart during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course held by Air Mobility Command at Camp Branch Logan, West Virginia, Sept. 21, 2023. The course provided instruction on how to establish landing and drop zones in austere locations lacking basic amenities and support such as an air traffic control tower, fixed flight-line lights, power or a paved runway. (U.S. photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

