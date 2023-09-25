Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Out with the old to make way for new MRI at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Maintaining manageable MRI movement…It was a deliberate heavy lift when removing the old magnetic resonance imaging scanner– more commonly referred to as an MRI - at Naval Hospital Bremerton to make room for an newer version featuring better image quality and faster workflow capability (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:24
    Photo ID: 8049465
    VIRIN: 230922-N-HU933-5962
    Resolution: 4917x3627
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    This work, Out with the old to make way for new MRI at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MRI
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremeton

