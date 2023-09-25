Maintaining manageable MRI movement…It was a deliberate heavy lift when removing the old magnetic resonance imaging scanner– more commonly referred to as an MRI - at Naval Hospital Bremerton to make room for an newer version featuring better image quality and faster workflow capability (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:24 Photo ID: 8049465 VIRIN: 230922-N-HU933-5962 Resolution: 4917x3627 Size: 2.34 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Out with the old to make way for new MRI at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.