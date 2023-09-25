CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24

230929-N-KE644-1541

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Chiefs pose for a group photo during U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony Sept. 29, 2023. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, strong leadership ability, and most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

