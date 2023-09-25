Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24 [Image 7 of 14]

    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230929-N-KE644-1209

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Clifford Browne, assigned to Air Mobility Command Diego Garcia, receives his anchors from his sponsors during U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony Sept. 29, 2023. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, strong leadership ability, and most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 10:03
    Photo ID: 8049244
    VIRIN: 230929-N-KE644-1209
    Resolution: 5620x3739
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24 [Image 14 of 14], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24
    CPO Pinning Ceremony FY-24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Chief
    CPO Pinning
    Interoperability
    AMC
    NSF Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT