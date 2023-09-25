Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) advances 62 Chief Petty Officers during ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) advances 62 Chief Petty Officers during ceremony

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230929-N-SI601-1112 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Culinary Specialist Latetra Gibson, from Shelby, North Carolina, is rung aboard during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 29. During the ceremony, 66 Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan, Commander, Task Force 70, and Commander, Air Wing 5 advanced to the rank of chief petty officer. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 09:56
    Photo ID: 8049242
    VIRIN: 230929-N-SI601-1112
    Resolution: 3310x2207
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
