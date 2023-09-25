USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) advances 62 Chief Petty Officers during ceremony

230929-N-SI601-1033 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 29, 2023) Sailors selected for promotion to chief petty officer march in formation during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 29. During the ceremony, 66 Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan, Commander, Task Force 70, and Commander, Air Wing 5 advanced to the rank of chief petty officer. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

