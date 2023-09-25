Walter Reed Champions Greater Sickle Cell Disease Awareness and Research

James Smith recovers from a successful bone marrow transplant at to treat sickle cell disease at Children's National Hospital in Washington. Smith was referred to the study by his medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (Courtesy Photo)
