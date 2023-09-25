James Smith recovers from a successful bone marrow transplant at to treat sickle cell disease at Children's National Hospital in Washington. Smith was referred to the study by his medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 08:40 Photo ID: 8049107 VIRIN: 230928-D-IJ998-1001 Resolution: 1512x2016 Size: 806.8 KB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed Champions Greater Sickle Cell Disease Awareness and Research, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.