CSAF Brown clap out

Airmen and staff applaud Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his wife, Sharene Brown, during a clap out at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 27, 2023. Gen. Brown will succeed Gen. Mark A. Milley as the 21st chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
