Airmen and staff applaud Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and his wife, Sharene Brown, during a clap out at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 27, 2023. Gen. Brown will succeed Gen. Mark A. Milley as the 21st chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 08:04 Photo ID: 8049080 VIRIN: 230927-F-LE393-1008 Resolution: 3704x2963 Size: 2.63 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Brown clap out [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.