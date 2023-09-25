156th Wing Emergency Management Meeting with NGB personnel

A detailed photo of U.S. Air Force Capt. Isaias Rivera, a pilot assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during an emergency management meeting, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2023. During the meeting, Airmen discussed the 156th Wing capabilities for logistical support and future training opportunities for PRANG members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

