U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Catrina Grey, the Air National Guard region 2 emergency manager, leads a meeting with Airmen assigned to the156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during an emergency management meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2023. Grey and the Airmen discussed the 156th Wing capabilities for logistical support and future training opportunities for PRANG members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 08:01 Photo ID: 8049064 VIRIN: 230927-Z-AP021-1007 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 21.66 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156th Wing Emergency Management Meeting with NGB personnel [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.