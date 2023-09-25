Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Wing Emergency Management Meeting with NGB personnel [Image 6 of 11]

    156th Wing Emergency Management Meeting with NGB personnel

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Guevarez, the installation emergency manager assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks to Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during an emergency management meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2023. During the meeting, Airmen discussed the 156th Wing capabilities for logistical support and future training opportunities for PRANG members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Air National Guard
    Emergency Management
    156AW
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Bucaneros

