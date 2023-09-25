Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorable Jack Reed, United States Senator for Rhode Island in Wiesbaden [Image 2 of 5]

    Honorable Jack Reed, United States Senator for Rhode Island in Wiesbaden

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Michele Wiencek 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, welcomed the Honorable Jack Reed, United States Senator for Rhode Island, in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 07, 2023. Senator Reed, an Army Veteran and West Point - The U.S. Military Academy alumni, was briefed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the continued close coordination by the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek).

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 07:03
    Photo ID: 8048914
    VIRIN: 230807-A-LL070-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorable Jack Reed, United States Senator for Rhode Island in Wiesbaden [Image 5 of 5], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Target_News_Europe

