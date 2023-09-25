Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, welcomed the Honorable Jack Reed, United States Senator for Rhode Island, in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 07, 2023. Senator Reed, an Army Veteran and West Point - The U.S. Military Academy alumni, was briefed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the continued close coordination by the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek).

