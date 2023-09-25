31st Medical Group Administers Flu Vaccinations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Streett, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, administers the influenza vaccination to a member assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 28, 2023. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, the influenza vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to visit a doctor with influenza by 40 to 60%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

