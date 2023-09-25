Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Medical Group Administers Flu Vaccinations [Image 6 of 7]

    31st Medical Group Administers Flu Vaccinations

    ITALY

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 31st Medical Group prepare to administer the influenza vaccination to 31st Fighter Wing personnel at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 28, 2023. Members who catch the influenza virus can experience many symptoms such as fever, chills, sore throat and fatigue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 05:38
    VIRIN: 230928-F-HS287-1269
    Location: IT
    This work, 31st Medical Group Administers Flu Vaccinations [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Influenza Vaccination
    31st MDG
    Wyvern Nation

