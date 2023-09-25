31st Medical Group Administers Flu Vaccinations

From left, U.S. Tech Sgt. Shaun Miiller, 31st Logistical Readiness Squadron security manager, receives the influenza vaccination from U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Streett, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 28, 2023. The 31st Medical Group set up an influenza vaccination line to ensure members get their annual influenza vaccination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

