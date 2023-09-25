Medical supplies are staged on a table at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 28, 2023. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, the influenza vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to visit the doctor with influenza by 40 to 60%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 05:38 Photo ID: 8048796 VIRIN: 230928-F-HS287-1253 Resolution: 5329x3557 Size: 1.21 MB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Medical Group Administers Flu Vaccinations [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.