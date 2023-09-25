From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danny Barthelemy, 31st Maintenance Group quality assurance specialist, receives the influenza vaccination from U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alfio Basile, 31 Medical Group flight medicine technician at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 28, 2023. Members who catch the flu virus can experience many symptoms such as fever, chills, sore throat and fatigue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 05:38 Photo ID: 8048795 VIRIN: 230928-F-HS287-1208 Resolution: 4609x3077 Size: 1.2 MB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Medical Group Administers Flu Vaccinations [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.