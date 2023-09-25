FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi

230929-N-VI040-1300 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms James Harper salutes after walking through the sideboys during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Sept. 29, 2023. During the ceremony, a total of 19 new chiefs assigned to NAF Atsugi and its tenant commands received their anchors and combination covers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 05:25
|Photo ID:
|8048786
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-VI040-1300
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
