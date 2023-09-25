230929-N-VI040-1300 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms James Harper salutes after walking through the sideboys during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Sept. 29, 2023. During the ceremony, a total of 19 new chiefs assigned to NAF Atsugi and its tenant commands received their anchors and combination covers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 05:25 Photo ID: 8048786 VIRIN: 230929-N-VI040-1300 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.53 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.